Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,196 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.76.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $9,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,402,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

