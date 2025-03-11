Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,974 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,338,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,259,000 after purchasing an additional 445,876 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

