Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,456 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $294.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

