Assetmark Inc. Acquires 854 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

