Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 276 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $657.04 and a 200 day moving average of $601.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total transaction of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.56, for a total transaction of $260,008.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,546,130.40. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 761,002 shares of company stock worth $495,449,598. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.