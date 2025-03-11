Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,723. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

