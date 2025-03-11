Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3,120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

