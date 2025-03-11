Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $38,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,011,570 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $81.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

View Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.