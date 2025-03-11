Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

