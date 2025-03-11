Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,613 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.