Assetmark Inc. Buys 441 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

