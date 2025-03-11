Assetmark Inc. Buys 7,873 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,204,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

