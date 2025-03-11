Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $310,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,392.98. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

