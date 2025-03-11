Assetmark Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

