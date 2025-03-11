Assetmark Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

