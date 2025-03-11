Assetmark Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.99.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

