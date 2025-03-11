Assetmark Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.51 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

