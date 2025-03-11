Assetmark Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 41.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

