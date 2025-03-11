Assetmark Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.