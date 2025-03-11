Assetmark Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.