Assetmark Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

