Assetmark Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,695. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

