Assetmark Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,226,000 after purchasing an additional 178,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.