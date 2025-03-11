Assetmark Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5,099.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $274.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

