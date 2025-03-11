Assetmark Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. KBC Group NV raised its position in A. O. Smith by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after buying an additional 471,990 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in A. O. Smith by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 761,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,397,000 after buying an additional 365,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,721,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,630,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 769,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 149,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.