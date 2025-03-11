Assetmark Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4,645.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

