Assetmark Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.