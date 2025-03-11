Assetmark Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

