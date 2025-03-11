Assetmark Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

