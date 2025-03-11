Assetmark Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veralto by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 207.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after acquiring an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Veralto by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 499,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

