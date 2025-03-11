Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,808,476,000 after buying an additional 528,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 239,966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,244,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

