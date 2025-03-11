Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Standex International worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Standex International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

