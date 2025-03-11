Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

