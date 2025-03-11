Assetmark Inc. Purchases 13,212 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

