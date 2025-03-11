Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

