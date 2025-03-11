Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,801 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,277,837.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,435.05. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,946 shares of company stock worth $47,212,702. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.