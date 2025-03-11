Assetmark Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VLUE stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.51 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

