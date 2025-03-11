Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after buying an additional 568,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after buying an additional 952,477 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,094,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,211,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

