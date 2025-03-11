Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

