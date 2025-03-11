Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,443 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.