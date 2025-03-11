Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 76.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in América Móvil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 21.4% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE AMX opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

