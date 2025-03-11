Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,207 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.