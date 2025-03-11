Assetmark Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.4 %

NDSN opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

