Assetmark Inc. Sells 9,653 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.