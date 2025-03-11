ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $33.25. ATCO shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 20,657 shares trading hands.

ATCO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. ATCO’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

