ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $86,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ATI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ATI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in ATI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

