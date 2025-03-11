Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,176 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,458,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,736,000 after buying an additional 443,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,242,000 after purchasing an additional 337,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

