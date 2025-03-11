Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,388 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

