Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,532 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 21.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.22 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

