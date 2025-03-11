Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,705 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 124.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

